Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

HTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

