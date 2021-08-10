CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

CXW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 21,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

