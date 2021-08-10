Grid+ Market Cap Achieves $10.63 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $129,967.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

