Nucleus Vision 1-Day Volume Reaches $386,402.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $17.16 million and $386,402.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.23 or 0.00842682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

