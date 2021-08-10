Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.79 and last traded at $85.75. 65,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,470,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.