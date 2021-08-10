Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently commented on GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,884,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.