SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.4% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

