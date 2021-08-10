Fundamentun LLC Buys 502 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.80. 45,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

