Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.05 Million

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce sales of $37.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12,675.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $221.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $277.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $599.90 million, with estimates ranging from $553.30 million to $646.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,810,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

