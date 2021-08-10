Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 244,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.