Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently:

7/30/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

7/29/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

6/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. 7,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,666. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

