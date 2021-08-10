Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.93. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.47. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

