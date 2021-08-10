Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $11,672,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 53,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.46.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

