Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $96,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

