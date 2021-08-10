Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 57.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

EMR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. 105,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

