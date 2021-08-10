Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ATHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 59,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
