Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 59,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

