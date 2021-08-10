iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.13. 97,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,458. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

