Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 802,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,191,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

