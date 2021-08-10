Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.