Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VOR stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 2,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $482.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.