Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up about 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AGCO by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.