Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 111.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.05. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

