Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,855 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Power Integrations worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.18. 3,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,215. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,371 shares of company stock worth $703,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

