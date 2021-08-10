Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 309 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,301. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.