Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 189,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.21.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

