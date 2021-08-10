Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:VGR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,432. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after buying an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

