Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

WK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

