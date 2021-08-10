BOSAGORA Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $37.11 million and approximately $936,359.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

