Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.38. 75,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,151. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.