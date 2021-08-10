Analysts Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.60). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24).

LYRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

LYRA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 39,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,393. The company has a market cap of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.68. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

