The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.