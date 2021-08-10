Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,747.97. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,521.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

