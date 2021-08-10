GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 269,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

