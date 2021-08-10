Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Maximus worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maximus by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 85,491 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,297,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $4,369,933. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. 4,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.