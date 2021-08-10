Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $38,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $3,061,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,198. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

