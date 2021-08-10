Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Hamilton Lane worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after buying an additional 109,583 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

