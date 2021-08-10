Donald L. Hagan LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. 654,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

