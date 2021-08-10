Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 5,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,147,549. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $262.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

