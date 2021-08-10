Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.