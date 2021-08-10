AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

