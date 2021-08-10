AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,360 ($122.29).

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 43.68 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,151.33 ($106.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,558,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,384.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.38. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

