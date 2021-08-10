Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.

ARCT traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,007. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

