Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%.
ARCT traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,007. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80.
In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.