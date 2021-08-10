AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.810-$4.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion.

ASGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63. AGC has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

