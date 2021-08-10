Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $177,051.09

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $177,051.09 and $813.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00336728 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

