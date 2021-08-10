Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post $32.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.80 million and the highest is $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $20.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.73 million, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 3,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,731. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $373.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

