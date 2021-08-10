Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,572 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in FireEye were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in FireEye by 127.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 3,921.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 293,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.