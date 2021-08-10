DDKoin Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $949,255.67 and approximately $16,254.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00034109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007175 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002747 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003307 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

