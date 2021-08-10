BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

TCPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $817.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 109.65%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

