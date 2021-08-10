Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Resources Connection by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 3,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The firm has a market cap of $475.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

