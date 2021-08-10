David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,835. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $170.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

